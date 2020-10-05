Join or Sign In

Happy Teacher's Day 2020 for Android

leonheart apps.

Developer's Description

By leonheart apps.

This Teacher's Days are intended to be special days for the appreciation of teachers, and may include celebrations to honor them for their special contributions in a particular field area, or the community in general.

Our simple app provides many beautiful Teachers day wishes cards specifically for you to express your gratitude to them this Teacher Day! Browse through the many selections of greeting cards and choose your favorite one. After that just share using whatapps, email, facebook etc.!

Your teachers will certainly be happy to know that their efforts have helped their students in some way. So, this Teacher's Day, tell your teacher that you are grateful and let them know that they made a positive impact in your life.

Teacher's day is the best occasion to send your teachers wishes and messages and make them feel special. Having a hard time expressing your gratitude? Well, worry no more and download our Teacher Day Cards and simply pick your favorite and share! We provide only the very best teachers day wishes and messages that can help you this Teacher's Day.

Our teacher's are our best friend, mentors, philosopher and guide. Therefore, we should always be grateful for their presence in our lives. They believed in us and provide the best knowledge for us. This Happy Teacher's Day cards in our app are all in HD and very vibrant in many warm colors. The Teachers day messages are also straight from the heart and can even make the toughest teachers' hearts melt.

Happy Teacher's Day from us!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
