Happy Seasons: Match & Farm for iOS

By Bitflash Free

By Bitflash

Dig your way through acres of match-3 levels and explore tropical islands with fellow players.

Set your sails for islands of paradise lost at sea and travel coast to coast across a massive farming empire!

- Play match-3 to collect resources, and replay for extra bonuses

- Unlock farmer power ups to handle any job, whether its a bunny to catch or a forest of weeds to destroy

- Build, produce goods and trade in the market!

- Take breaks from farming to find Hidden Objects in pics

- Are you up for Daily Tasks? Well keep you busy and make it all worth it at the end of the day

- Free lottery tickets every day -- log in, scratch off, win PRIZES!

- Special timed events & contests: time pressing, but worth it!

- Go TREASURE hunting: your island has tons of great chests hidden underground!

- Connect with Facebook and invite your friends, post and boast about your achievements!

What's new in version 1.0.3

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
