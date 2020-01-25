X

Happy New Year Wishes & Cards for iOS

By CSIT Free

Developer's Description

By CSIT

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year are a day of Happiness, joy and Blessings.

New Year application provides a beautiful wallpaper, greeting cards, wishes , messages, quotes, etc. You can sent beautiful New Year wishes to your friends, family, and everyone you love.

Application has collection of new year messages, quotes, gif, greetings cards, wallpaper and wishes.

Highlights of the New Year app:

GIF: Latest GIF collection for this New Year and you can download and share easily.

Cards: Latest Cards collection this New Year and you can download and share easily.

Quotes: Latest Quotes Collection for this New Year and you can copy, listen and share wishes easily.

Wallpaper: Latest Wallpaper collection this New Year and you can download and share easily.

App Features:

1. Happy New Year

2. Happy New Year Wishes

3. Happy New Year GIF

4. Happy New Year Cards

5. Happy New Year Greetings

6. Happy New Year Quotes

7. Happy New Year Status

8. Happy New Year Wallpaper

9. Download & Share

This app will cover all major festival that are celebrate in world. App will update when Festival change, so you can enjoy all festival around the world. Our next festival list - Valentines Day, Womens Day, Easter, Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Friendship Day, Diwali, Thanksgivings, Christmas and more.

Wish you a Happy New Year 2020.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.8

General

Release January 25, 2020
Date Added January 25, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping