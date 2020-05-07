X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Happy Mother's Day Photo Frame 2020 for Android

By bluesky dev Free

Developer's Description

By bluesky dev

Happy Mother's Day photo frame 2020

Create photo frames and decorate beautiful images for Mother's Day.

Mother's Day is a day for many people who show appreciation to mothers and mothers around the world. With Happy Mother's Day photo frames, you can customize your memorable photo instantly with beautifully designed photo frames. Experience a fun mobile social photo sharing application.

Show love to your loved ones by using these beautiful Mother's Day frames of happiness. Choose a picture from the gallery or take a new photo with the camera. Choose a picture frame and create your love photo frame.

Send a lovely frames to your mother with your own photo decorated with your own words.

To use the Mother's Day frames application for 2020

- Choose a photo from the gallery or take a new photo with the camera.

- Select a frame and drag the photo from the top left. Adjust the image to fit the frame.

- Add your message if desired

- Save and share

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure