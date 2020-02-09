X

Happ'd for iOS

By shayne hickey Free

Developer's Description

By shayne hickey

The app takes your location and shares various recommendations and deals provided by our local partners. Whether it is date night, social hour or you are traveling looking to discover the local hot-spot, let Happ'd be your guide. From finding half price appetizers, to different drink specials and things going on such as live music and open mic nights, experience the local vibes in the current cities we serve!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.2

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.4.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping