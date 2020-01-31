Discover the mysteries that lie deep in the forest and search for the legendary candy house! Find the magic key and unlock the golden treasure box to find the secret treasure! Whats inside may surprise you

Can you defeat the candy monsters? Can you outsmart the wicked witch? Or will you be lost in the forest forever?

Find the answers to these questions and more in Hansel & Gretels AR Adventure!

Try using this app in combination with our other apps and products!

Features

Vivid and detailed maps to explore

Interactive and fun games to encourage your childs cognitive development

Easy to pick up and play

Improve your childs English language skills while growing their imaginations

English material is based off CCSS standards, designed to be appropriate for the corresponding grade level

Exciting future updates

About us:

Our mission is to create games that make learning fun. Rather than making games boring by haphazardly tacking on educational elements, we try to achieve a seamless balance so that the kids hardly even realize that theyre learning.

We represent a new generation of children's games, aimed at the global market: utilizing AI technology and advanced data analysis, we provide a better, more adaptive learning experience. With cutting edge technology such as VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), our educational games are designed to be immersive and conducive to each childs individual needs.

