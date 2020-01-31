Relive this classic story in a revolutionary way, mixing reality and become the first to live the experience of augmented reality. Be a part of the people who live mixed reality, meet Hansel and Gretel, and see how they escape from the witch with this fantastic educational app.

Use the target to bring to reality the story, you can download it from: http://arevolution.com.mx/productos/hanselygretel/Hansel_y_Gretel_Target.pdf

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Prints the target: http://arevolution.com.mx/productos/hanselygretel/Hansel_y_Gretel_Target.pdf

2. Place it on a flat surface in a room with appropriate lighting

3. Point your app to the marker and discover the magic!