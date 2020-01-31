"Gretel, hurry up! There's a house made of candy ahead!"

"Uee hee hee! Come my pretties, I'd love to have you for dinner!"

"It's the witch! Run!"

"Ha ha ha... this house is my house, now be good and get in my belly!"

Can you defeat the evil witch? Connect candies in over 50 delicious levels!

Features:

- Easy to get started, but deceptively simple!

- Full of exciting challenges!

- Lots of cool items to help you on your journey!

About us:

Our mission is to create games that make learning fun. Rather than making games boring by haphazardly tacking on educational elements, we try to achieve a seamless balance so that the kids hardly even realize that theyre learning.

We represent a new generation of children's games, aimed at the global market: utilizing AI technology and advanced data analysis, we provide a better, more adaptive learning experience. With cutting edge technology such as VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), our educational games are designed to be immersive and conducive to each childs individual needs.