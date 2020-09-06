Join or Sign In

Hannah's Place for iOS

By Apptizer.io Free

By Apptizer.io

Hannah's Place is a Southern American cuisine where fast food is cooked slow.

The restaurants serve a wide variety of food products such as Sandwiches, wings, Fish fry, salads, Entrees and Burgers. They also offer premium-quality chicken and sea food items including Shrimp, Fried chicken, chicken sliders and various kinds of Cakes. Not only that, the restaurants also offer an expanded selection beverages including lemonade, coffee and juices.

Hannah's Place is serious about serving great foodand great food begins with the highest quality ingredients and the team at Hannah's go to great lengths to ensure that only the best food and beverages wind up on guests plates all the time.

The Hannah's Place IOS app provides all the information you need to know before heading to us and deciding what you want to try today. Browse through the categories and items to pick what you love to try out.

What's new in version 1.34

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.34

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
