Hannah's Place is a Southern American cuisine where fast food is cooked slow.

The restaurants serve a wide variety of food products such as Sandwiches, wings, Fish fry, salads, Entrees and Burgers. They also offer premium-quality chicken and sea food items including Shrimp, Fried chicken, chicken sliders and various kinds of Cakes. Not only that, the restaurants also offer an expanded selection beverages including lemonade, coffee and juices.

Hannah's Place is serious about serving great foodand great food begins with the highest quality ingredients and the team at Hannah's go to great lengths to ensure that only the best food and beverages wind up on guests plates all the time.

The Hannah's Place IOS app provides all the information you need to know before heading to us and deciding what you want to try today. Browse through the categories and items to pick what you love to try out.