Help Hannah look gorgeous on her first date with her secret high school crush Jack! Get ready for the most romantic high school love story ever!

Go on a beauty mission with Hannah and her best friend Jessica. Start with an ugly-duckling-to-beauty-queen makeover - beautiful makeup, fashion dress up and trendy manicure are a must! Help Jack clean up his sports car and let the high school sweethearts enjoy the most romantic coffee and ice cream date!

Hannah is a smart but shy girl who likes to read books, study, draw and daydream. She doesn't pay much attention to her looks and she never expected her secret high school crush Jack to notice her.

One day Jack asked Hannah for a coffee. She was so happy and excited! Hannah called her best friend Jessica to tell the news but then she looked in the mirror and her joy faded. 'How can I go on a date looking like this?..' Hannah thought.

'Don't worry, I'll help you,' Jessica said. Join the best friends in the super fun high school makeover and turn Hannah into a beauty queen!

Hannah's High School Crush games for girls and teens:

Start in the makeup salon: replace Hannah's glasses with contact lenses, give her a facial spa and do the most beautiful high school girl makeup!

Get ready for the first date dress up fun: visit the mall, mix and match the most fashionable clothes, and design the perfect first date look for Hannah!

Manicure time! Visit the nail salon, clean up Hannah's hands, take care of her nails and decorate them!

Jack has to prepare for the date too! Clean up and polish his fancy sport car in the car wash, decorate it with balloons and pick Hannah up from her home!

Dream date time! Jack took Hannah for a coffee, help the high school enjoy the most romantic date - make delicious coffee, ice cream milkshakes and yummy fruit cocktails!

Play Hannah's High School Crush every day and collect super cute trophies!

ABOUT TutoTOONS Games for Kids

Crafted and play-tested with kids and toddlers, TutoTOONS games cherish the childhood and help children learn the basic life skills through games they really love.

Dress up games can develop creativity and art skills, cleanup games build good every day habits, cooking games show how to help parents at home, pet games teach to share and care. These are just a few examples how TutoTOONS games let children explore the world around them and develop on their screen time.

