HamrahDoctor is a telemedicine platform that enables secure online audio-visual consultation between patients and certified physicians. HamrahDoctor digital platform is designed to maximize efficacy, safety and patient engagement and to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our objective at HamrahDoctor is to facilitate immediate access to quality healthcare, anytime, anywhere and from any mobile devices.

As a care giver in our network you can:

Schedule telemedicine sessions based on your convenience

View patients electronic health records (HER)

Provide medical care to patients via real-time video chat

Share knowledge and consult with colleagues in any specialty

Provide patient with electronic prescription

Follow up with patients on their progress

As a patient in our network you can:

Insert your medical records in EHR

Book an appointment with offline physicians

Make an instant video consultation with online physicians

Receive physicians advice and recommendation

Receive electronic prescription

In addition to the patient-physician consultation, the system will also provide clients with services including a comprehensive database of diseases' signs and symptoms, treatments and medications information, as well as data in health magazine and avatar symptom checker.

HamrahDoctor mobilehealth outlook in future

Our platform creates a single patient profile that synchronizes with connected devices and allows comprehensive data to be shared securely across care provider network. In future our online diagnostic devices capable of real-time data transmission, enable patients to continuously monitor their vital health conditions (such as heart rate variability, blood pressure, glucose level, and oxygen saturation). The information is then transmitted from devices to patient's EHR and physician can immediately access this data through mobile health system.

Download HamrahDoctor today and get the medical support you need, wherever you feel comfortable.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.197

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.197

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
