Hammer & Wikan Groceries for iOS

By Hub IT Free

Developer's Description

By Hub IT

Hammer & Wikan, Inc. is a Petersburg family-owned corporation founded by John Hammer and Andrew Wikan in 1921. Over the years we have expanded to 3 locations, with our grocery store moving to its new location at 1300 Howkan, in 1995. Our hardware and convenience store occupy the original Hammer and Wikan location at

218 N. Nordic.

Hammer & Wikan is proud of its Norwegian Heritage, and so we carry an assortment of Norwegian and Scandinavian gifts and novelties. We also love to welcome the whole town into our store during Julebukking, a joyous celebration of Christmas and friendship featuring tables laden with pickled herring, smoked salmon, prawns, meats & cheeses and the list goes on. Everyone at Hammer and Wikan wants to say Tusen Takk to all of you who have been our faithful customers, and Velkommen to those who will visit us in the coming days.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
