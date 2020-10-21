Hammer & Wikan, Inc. is a Petersburg family-owned corporation founded by John Hammer and Andrew Wikan in 1921. Over the years we have expanded to 3 locations, with our grocery store moving to its new location at 1300 Howkan, in 1995. Our hardware and convenience store occupy the original Hammer and Wikan location at

218 N. Nordic.

Hammer & Wikan is proud of its Norwegian Heritage, and so we carry an assortment of Norwegian and Scandinavian gifts and novelties. We also love to welcome the whole town into our store during Julebukking, a joyous celebration of Christmas and friendship featuring tables laden with pickled herring, smoked salmon, prawns, meats & cheeses and the list goes on. Everyone at Hammer and Wikan wants to say Tusen Takk to all of you who have been our faithful customers, and Velkommen to those who will visit us in the coming days.