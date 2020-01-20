X

Halloween DressUp & MakeUp Game for Android

By Droid4K Free

Developer's Description

By Droid4K

Halloween DressUp & MakeUp Game is a amazing kids and girls game. It lets you create your dream Halloween look.There are so many special Halloween dressup collection and many more items. Choose three different characters and make a stunning appearance with costumes and spooky outfits, also finish with a scary vampire makeup.

Present your makeup and dressup talent by creating cute and funny Halloween girls for Halloween party.

It's 100% free to play and perfect makeover games for Halloween girls.

Feature :

- 3 attractive girls of different skin color to choose.

- 3 make-up skin tone to choose.

- Different hair styles and hair color to choose.

- Try on dozens of eyes, eyebrows, eyelashes,eye shades,lipsticks and more.

- Special Halloween clothes and dresses to choose.

- A huge collection of decoration items such as earrings, necklaces,bracelets and more to choose.

- Plentiful shoes and socks of variety of styles to choose.

- Choose 3 dynamic and vivid background.

- Share your Dressup Halloween girl to social media.

- Its Kid friendly game

If you have any suggestions or questions, feel free to send us feedback or leave a comment.

If you enjoy playing this game then please don't forget to share this app.

Thank You

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping