Halloween DressUp & MakeUp Game is a amazing kids and girls game. It lets you create your dream Halloween look.There are so many special Halloween dressup collection and many more items. Choose three different characters and make a stunning appearance with costumes and spooky outfits, also finish with a scary vampire makeup.

Present your makeup and dressup talent by creating cute and funny Halloween girls for Halloween party.

It's 100% free to play and perfect makeover games for Halloween girls.

Feature :

- 3 attractive girls of different skin color to choose.

- 3 make-up skin tone to choose.

- Different hair styles and hair color to choose.

- Try on dozens of eyes, eyebrows, eyelashes,eye shades,lipsticks and more.

- Special Halloween clothes and dresses to choose.

- A huge collection of decoration items such as earrings, necklaces,bracelets and more to choose.

- Plentiful shoes and socks of variety of styles to choose.

- Choose 3 dynamic and vivid background.

- Share your Dressup Halloween girl to social media.

- Its Kid friendly game

If you have any suggestions or questions, feel free to send us feedback or leave a comment.

If you enjoy playing this game then please don't forget to share this app.

Thank You