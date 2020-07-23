Join or Sign In

Halloween Costumes & Puzzle Games for iOS

By ROBOTIFUN Free

Developer's Description

By ROBOTIFUN

Halloween is here and our characters need to be dressed up with funny costumes. Children can create scary characters like witches, skeletons, ghosts and lots of monstrous characters with terrifying backgrounds that contain things such as bats, cemeteries and abandoned castles. Prepare Halloween pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns to surprise your family and friends!

TRICK OR TREAT?

With this game kids can create scary combinations and create ideas to design their own Halloween costumes with different wigs, clothing and accessories. Kids will create characters like Frankenstein, the Monster family, pirates, superheroes, vampires, zombies and mummies while having fun.

Choose the clothing you like and make the coolest costumes that include:

- Different Skin colors

- A fun variety of wigs

- Special clothes

- Funny makeup

- Spooky scenarios and night backgrounds

- Kid-friendly drawings

DRAW, PLAY AND SHARE

The game offers, besides creating costumes, the ability to create sentences or drawings, to enhance creativity.

Within this app you will find other Halloween games where children can solve puzzles and more. Entertainment guaranteed!

After creating the costume, children can save their pictures and share them.

Halloween Costumes & Games is a game aimed at kids of all ages so the drawings are intended to amuse and awake the imagination,. It is not intended to be too scary involving kid-friendly activities.

FUN PUZZLES

Enjoy solving halloween puzzles with amazing cartoons.

Thank you very much for playing Edujoy games. We love creating educational and fun games for you. If you have any suggestions or questions, feel free to send us feedback or leave a comment.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
