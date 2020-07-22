Join or Sign In

Halal.TW for Android

By Halal XYZ Free

Developer's Description

By Halal XYZ

Hi! Welcome to "Halal.TW". :)

Through this application we would like to assist you exploring any Halal venues in Taiwan including restaurants, hotels, masjids and praying rooms. Registration is not necessary for this exploration. However, you are required to login in order to leave any reviews on any available venues. As you leave at least 3 reviews, you will later be promoted as our "Hunter". The Hunter is eligible to manage Halal venues (add, edit and delete). Wishfully with your wholehearted contributions we will be able to build a strong Halal-lifestyle companion.

Following features are available on the current version:

- Check info of your nearby Halal venues on the map

- Make a call or get directions through native support on your device

- Search for Halal eating (restaurant, shop, cafe, kitchen)

- Search for Halal traveling (hotel, tourism)

- Search for Islamic venues (masjid, prayer room, organization)

- Filter the exploration by city and station (MRT, TRA, HSR) conveniently

- Rate and submit reviews for any Halal venues (login is required)

- Add, edit and delete Halal venues to the system (for Hunter login only)

The application features offline synchronization, which means once you open the application, the data will be stored locally (excluding the images). Thus, later you can use the application despite of the Internet connection. Nevertheless, any transactions (add, edit and delete) being done offline will be submitted as the Internet connection is back.

Language supports:

English

Traditional Chinese

Bahasa Indonesia

Do you want to give your support or feedback? Please greet us at support@halal.tw.

Thank you. :)

