Hair Salon - Princess & Prince for iOS

By xiaoli wang Free

Wow! This fashion hair salon has one very excellent hair stylist. She can design various kinds of nice hairstyles for different customers to meet their requirements. Everyday she is busy to serve different clients. Come on to her hair salon and try to learn from her to design different styles hair models. Some girls want to have a date hair styles and some need to have a travel look. You need to design according to their need. Let us see how beautiful you can design the hairstyles to be!

Features:

1. Help the girl to design a birthday party hairstyle

2. Design a travel hair style for the girl

3. Make one type of date hairstyle

4. Help the boy to perm his hair

5. Cut the hair for the girl

6. Design a dance party hairstyle for the girl

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
