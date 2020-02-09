This is an app that simulates the sound of Hair Clippers with your smartphone.

You can prank your friends with vibrating, realistic Electric Hair Clipper Sound.

Close to their heads, pretending to have their hair cut:)

How to use:

1. Turn up the volume of your phone

2. Switch on the trimmer

3. Bring the phone close to their head

4. Enjoy their reaction!

Features of this app:

High quality sounds

Exquisite model

Real vibration experience

Start playing jokes on your friends now!