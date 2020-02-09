Hailie is your asthma and COPD sidekick. The Hailie solution is always by your side to help you manage your chronic respiratory condition.

Our smart, personal medication monitoring system helps you manage your asthma and COPD by providing the tools necessary to help track your medication usage. This helps promote medication adherence, increasing the effectiveness of your medication, so you can enjoy life with fewer symptoms.

The Hailie app can be used as a standalone application or in conjunction with a Hailie sensor.

Benefits of the Hailie solution:

Real-time reporting, monitoring, storing and analysis of your inhaler use

Insight into medication usage patterns

Audiovisual reminders on your phone or tablet

How do I purchase a Hailie sensor?

You can purchase the Hailie sensors via our online store. Go to hailie.com. Please note the store is currently only available for US and New Zealand customers.

What is the Hailie solution?

The Hailie solution is an ecosystem of sensors and apps that help patients and healthcare professionals manage breathing conditions and medications.

The Bluetooth enabled Hailie sensors, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked, wrap around an existing inhaler and automatically track medication usage, which is then displayed on a phone or tablet. Using the Hailie app allows you to track your medication adherence, set daily reminders, and discover insights into how you use your medication.

Clinical evidence shows that using the Hailie solution for asthma management increases adherence to preventative and maintenance medications and reduces attacks in adults and children.

More information is available at www.hailie.com.