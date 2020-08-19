Haemic's Challenge is a fun and engaging game that allows you to explore the life of someone with haemophilia!

Go swimming, cycling or even try to beat the nefarious Dr. Inhibitor. Play through mini-games that get harder and harder, while you try and reach a new high score. If you do really well then you might also be rewarded with an awesome medal!

Additionally you can customize your appearance with a selection of clothing and hair styles to perfectly suit you and the way you want to look.

All the mini-games in Haemic's Challenge are designed around the theme of haemophilia, with each one having a deeper meaning associated with it and its importance to individuals with haemophilia.