Haemic's Challenge for iOS

By Cardiff and Vale local university health board Free

By Cardiff and Vale local university health board

Haemic's Challenge is a fun and engaging game that allows you to explore the life of someone with haemophilia!

Go swimming, cycling or even try to beat the nefarious Dr. Inhibitor. Play through mini-games that get harder and harder, while you try and reach a new high score. If you do really well then you might also be rewarded with an awesome medal!

Additionally you can customize your appearance with a selection of clothing and hair styles to perfectly suit you and the way you want to look.

All the mini-games in Haemic's Challenge are designed around the theme of haemophilia, with each one having a deeper meaning associated with it and its importance to individuals with haemophilia.

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

