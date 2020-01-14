The IP Tools app provides access to the most popular network utilities that administrators and users often use on their fingbox learn hacking.

- Ping, LAN Scanner, Port Scanner, DNS Lookup, Whois - Provides information about a website and its owner, Router Setup Page suche netzwerk, Traceroute, Network Analyzer, WiFi Analyzer, IP address with "My ip(endereo de ip)" feature, Connection Log, IP Calculator, ip test & Host Converter, ip utility tools analyser

Wifi signal meter( wifi channel ):

- Both graphical and textual representation showing network channels and signal strengths

- Wifi network type (WEP, WPA, WPA2)

- wifi analizer encryption (AES, TKIP)

- BSSID (router MAC address ), manufacturer, WPS support

- Bandwidth anlise(cain and abel)

LAN scan:

- Fast and reliable detection of all network scanning tools devices

- Vendor name, ipe, and MAC addresses of all discovered devices

- NetBIOS, mDNS (bonjour), LLMNR, and DNS name where available

- Pingability test of discovered devices nettools

- Detection of IPv6 availability zmap analyzer

Ping & traceroute:

- Round trip delay including IP address and hostname for every finc network ip utility node

- Support of both for IPv4 and IPv6 (selectable ipy)

Port scanner:

- Fast, adaptive algorithm for scanning the most common ports or user specified port ranges

Net scanner

- Detection of closed, fire walled, and open ports

- Description of the known open port services & port checker

Whois:

- Who is of domains, IP addresses and AS numbers, musikberbagi WiFi

DNS lookup:

- Functionality similar to nslookup or dig

- Support for A, AAAA, SOA, PTR, MX, CNAME, NS, TXT, SPF, SRV records

WiFi analyze will help you get full and clear picture of your network state. geek app reloaded is improved continuously ethical hacking.

Hackode: Secret Code Hacks allows you to scan your device and discover hidden features you didn't know about right from your smartphone's dialer.

Android developers also create many backdoor through which you can enter into the system and you can change settings. In smartphones these backdoor are called secret codes. A secret code is defined by this pattern: *#*#code#*#*. When those secret codes hack are typed manually from the phone dial, they will unlock a hidden menus.

Just swipe and see the following useful info of your device:

You can explore the..

Device

Hardware, Serial Number, Boot Loader, Host, Manufacturer, Brand, Model, Board Type, Android ID, Screen Resolution

CPU

Memory Usage Detail graphical view, CPU Model, RAM Usages, ABI, CPU Variant, Serial, CPU Implementer, CPU Port, CPU Revision, Hardware Model, Other Features

Battery

Battery Type, Battery Health, Battery Level, Power Source, Voltage, Temperature, Status

Sensors

List all Sensors, Power, Sensor Name, Vendor, Version, Resolution, Maximum range, Accurate real time readings from sensors, Int Type

Storage

Internal and External Detail Storage details, Used Storage, Total Storage, Free Storage

Network

Connection Status, Data Type, Link Speed, IP Address, MAC Address, SSID, Network Type

Camera

Camera detail Specifications, Megapixels, Aspect Ratio, White Balance, Scene Mode, ISO, HDR, lots more..

User Apps & System Apps

List of all User Apps and System Apps, Package names, Easy open application

Feature

Checking all device features, WIFI, WIFI Direct, Bluetooth, Bluetooth LE, GPS, Camera Flash, Camera Front, Microphone, NFC, USB Host, USB Accessory, Multitouch, Audio Low-Latency, Audio Output, Consumer IR, Gamepad Support, HIFI Sensors, Printing, CDMA, GSM, Professional Audio, App Widgets, SIP, SIP-based VOIP

OS

OS Version, Release date, Supported Status, Version Number, API Level, Build ID, Build Time, Fingerprint

!WARNING Some manufacturers not allow the use of these secret codes and hacks and they may not work on your device. By using secret codes hack you can change some of your device settings. Use at your own risk!