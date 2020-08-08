Hackaday.io is the world's largest collaborative hardware development community.

Keep your existing Hackaday.io projects up-to-date with your mobile device and this companion app. Capture photos of your hardware projects, caption them, and log your project progress.

How it works:

* Take a project photo, crop and rotate if needed.

* Write a caption for your log.

* Select an existing project including private projects.

* Title and create a new log.

* Or choose an existing log to append to.

* Review and post your project update.

Keeping regular logs of your ongoing hardware projects is the best way to take advantage of the community support and broad visibility provided by the Hackaday.io platform.

Use this app alongside your existing Hackaday.io account. Dont have an account? Sign up for free at Hackaday.io.