- Clear through you foes with brisk action gameplay!

Easy controls let you parry and fire off skills, pushing back your opponents in a brisk melee!

Get fired up clearing off swathes of trash mobs as you gain power!

- Hack and slash to victory!

Defeat the small fries to get items!

The same item can have different performance, so choose wisely!

The type of weapon you use will change up the action!

Pick a favorite and power it up with special items!

- Rank your class (job) up!

This game lets you change classes!

Change classes to toggle different abilities!

If you find one you like, unlock more abilities to power up!

- Take part in battles!

Join the Ultra Fight to test your mettle and show your worth as the best fighter!

Aim for #1 above all!

- Enjoy the retro aesthetic!

Featuring great pixel art characters with a retro feel!