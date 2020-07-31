Join or Sign In

Habinator - Health & Life Coach to Create Habits for Android

By TIP Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By TIP Solutions

Habinator is a Health Advisor and Life-Coach which helps you reach goals in areas like health, work, relationships, and self-improvement. You can also track daily habits and routines.

Create a scientifically based individual plan tailored for your desired lifestyle changes. Habinator guides, educates, reminds, and supports you on your way to success. It's your companion for positive change. You will grow to be a master of yourself and become the person you want to be! Join the worldwide community of achievers.

Free to use. No ads.

Based on the latest scientific data.

THE APP IS FOR YOU IF YOU WANT TO

Make a change in your life

Build new habits, daily routines or quit bad habits

You want to get more energy, happiness or better mood

You need a clear process and coaching how to change

You have a dream but don't know how to get started

Looking for a habit tracker? Habinator is like a habit tracker, but better. If you want to change habits or quit bad habits, simply deciding to is usually not enough. Habinator gives you predefined reasons and scientifically proven strategies to make the change happen. It motivates you by asking questions and giving feedback about your progress enabling you to find your intrinsic motivation. Tapping into the inner motivations and achieving self-actualization and self-improvement is not an easy task, but Habinator is the best tool available to get there.

Hundreds of editable goals are grouped into searchable domains and categories, like

Health - Diet & Nutrition, Longevity, Mental Health, Sleep & Recovery, Exercise

Self-improvement - Creativity, Energy, Mindset, Morning Routines,

Work - Time Management, Self-Esteem, Communication, Productivity

Relationships - Family, Friends, Intimacy, Parenting

Addictions - Alcohol, Smoking, Technology, Stress Reduction

Finance - Learning, Business, Money, Education, Study

Spirituality - Presence & Attendance, Religion, Tolerance

HOW DOES IT WORK?

1. Create a goal.

2. Define your motivation, reasons for change, outcomes, and an emergency plan.

3. Habinator guides, track, and motivates your progress.

4. Just keep going along with your plan and the success will be inevitable!

Create your own lifestyle medicine program and begin to reach your goals in life. Now.

FEATURES

Set personalized goals from predefined templates which include research references for motivation and to help you learn more about your goal

Create your own emergency plan

Ask for help from the community to support

Get custom reminders to help you follow your daily schedule

Track your progress

Benefit from exercises for motivation, self-perception, and to overcome addictions

The app is based on science in areas like self-actualization, goal achievement, and positive psychology. Predefined goals give you references to articles in the research fields like medicine, productivity, nutrition, behavioral neuroscience.

Learn more about our research: https://habinator.com/research-resources

Habinator is the leading behavior change platform for individuals and professionals.

1.7.6

July 31, 2020
July 31, 2020
1.7.6

Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

0
0
