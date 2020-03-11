Established in 1972, Ha'Am is the official student-run Jewish newsmagazine at UCLA. We cater to a mainly college-age audience, with the distinct goal of keeping our readers informed regarding all matters of interest to Jewish communities on campus and around the world.

Unlike the interactions that take place in synagogues across the globe, no expression of preference or perspective will be snubbed within the pages of HaAm. Our differences are to be taken seriously and celebrated, as they fuel the lively tradition of dialogue and debate that has sustained our community throughout the millennia. We hope to bring diverse perspectives to our pages and to stimulate conversation about ongoing social developments within Judaism and the role of Jewish students in the world.

Full-length articles (divided into Opinion, Campus News, Feature, Politics, and Israel sections)

Quick updates and photos from Jewish events on and off campus

Jew-Swipes: Calendar of Jewish-interest events at UCLA

Community notice board for app users to post any news, updates, or discussion topics of interest to the Jewish community

Link to Ha'Am's Twitter

Exclusive deals for students