Turn Your PC into A Network Player

HYSOLID is a player software that enables you to play high-resolution music without signing in to Windows.

It can be easily operated by the designated smart phone app.

To use HYSOLID, you need to register

Playing as solid as is

HYSOLID was developed to seek the best quality of sound more than anything. HYSOLIDs playing engine is meticulously engineered to the details to minimize the computing noise towards the sound data and noises generated from I/O etc. to realize more natural playing of the original sound.

Features

Compatible with the high-resolution audio DSD 11.2MHz

Also, it is compatible with PCM (WAC, FLAC)'s 44.1kHz-384kHz, and DSD (DSF)'s 2.3MHz-11.2MHz

Easy Installation

It is easy to install A. No special knowledge required.

Functions

Compatible with ASIO and WASAPI

It is compatible with both ASIO and WASAPI (exclusive mode). It enables the bit-perfect reproduction of the sound. DSD plays in ASIO native method with ASIO, and in DoP method with WASAPI.

Artworks are displayed when WAV is played

By saving the artwork image in the same folder with the sound source, the artwork is displayed when you are playing the music with the smart phone app. In FLAC and DSD, by saving the artwork image in the same files, it displays the artwork in priority.

It displays DACs Operation Mode

You can check the features of the sound source in play and the DACs operation mode (sampling rate and bit depth).

It also indicates by markings whether it is bit-perfect or not.

Silent Playing upon the Head of Each Song

Considering the start-up time discrepancy of DAC, it plays in silence for about a second. It ensures the best quality sound from the start, and prevents the first part loss.

Shuffling Function and Play List Function

It is equipped with the shuffling function that does not repeat the same song until all have been played, and the play list both songs and albums can be registered in.