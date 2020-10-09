Hwayji 100% , . , .

Le site et l'application Hwayji est une plate-forme 100% algrienne, un design professionnel et une grande facilit pour lutilisateur, Hwayji vous offre les meilleures et les plus rapides faons dacheter et de vendre des articles doccasion partir de tlphones, voitures et biens immobiliers et de trouver des emplois.

Hwayji the Newest marketplace in Algeria to Buy and sell your Stuff , phone ,car, home furniture, or any other item, find a new place to live or find your dream job while in the comfort of your home. All of this is for free and just a few clicks away with Hwayji!

Our main Goal its to change the user experience in algeria internet market , we tottaly understand how the algerian customers getting tired from the old websites , WE as an algerian youth we want to develop the algerian web marketplace.

This is what we do cover and more :

Cars ( new and old )

Houses & apartment ( buy and rent , monthly , vacation )

Job search market ( find your job, or post and hire new people )

Electronics ( phones , cameras , laptop , mobile charger ,car accessories, Ali Express )

Any many other categories to buy and sell your products and items online ..

Actualit Auto Immobilier , Automobiles , Emploi , Informatique , Tlphonie , Maison , Vtements , Voyages .

you will found Hwayji on 48 states :

Adrar, Chlef, Laghouat, Oum El Bouaghi, Batna, Bjaa, Biskra, Bchar, Blida, Bouira, Tamanrasset, Tbessa, Tlemcen, Tiaret, Tizi Ouzou, Ouedknis Alger, Djelfa, Jijel, Stif, Sada, Skikda, Sidi Bel Abbs, Annaba, Guelma , Constantine, Mda, Mostaganem, MSila, Mascara, Ouargla, Oran, El Bayadh, Illizi, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Boumerds, El Tarf , Tindouf, Tissemsilt, El Oued, Khenchela, Souk Ahras, Tipaza, Mila, An Defla, Nama, An Tmouchent, Ghardaia, Relizane