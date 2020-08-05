Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

HUNTER - Duck Game & Duck Hunt for Android

By Cleve Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Cleve Apps

Shoot ducks to get points, Instead of just clicking on the screen, you move the crosshairs by moving your smartphone!

The game is completely free, come and show us that you are the best hunter. Forget any shooting games you played before in HUNTER - Duck Game you will entertain yourself like never before!

It is a simple shooting game and you will have a rifle, munition and a lot of ducks to hunt! Hunt down all ducks, show us your HUNTER skills!

Duck Hunter video game is created to entertain you and to test all your shooting skills.

HUNTER - Duck Game & Duck Hunt is a free shooting game with great graphics and enjoyable user experience. Hunting games can be challenging, your reflexes will be put to the test! Ducks are getting faster, your shooting aim must be perfect! Bird hunting while keeping your shotgun steady, aim in our hunting game is the most important.

While Ducks are trying to escape, your bird hunting shotgun will be your best friend!

HUNTER - Duck Game & Duck Hunt is a unique one of a kind shooting game with first person shooting with a highly-efficient weapon! Shotgun shooting will test your aim, keep your shotgun steady! Ducks will not stand a chance when you start hunting!

In the future updates we are planning to add goose hunting, turkey hunting and different hunting shotguns, different hunting seasons!

Ducks continue to thrive because they deftly dodge predators especially hunters. That challenge is what makes duck hunting so rewarding.

What are you waiting for? The hunting season is open! Enjoy in one of the most entertaining birds hunting games! Duck hunt has never been more fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now