Shoot ducks to get points, Instead of just clicking on the screen, you move the crosshairs by moving your smartphone!

The game is completely free, come and show us that you are the best hunter. Forget any shooting games you played before in HUNTER - Duck Game you will entertain yourself like never before!

It is a simple shooting game and you will have a rifle, munition and a lot of ducks to hunt! Hunt down all ducks, show us your HUNTER skills!

Duck Hunter video game is created to entertain you and to test all your shooting skills.

HUNTER - Duck Game & Duck Hunt is a free shooting game with great graphics and enjoyable user experience. Hunting games can be challenging, your reflexes will be put to the test! Ducks are getting faster, your shooting aim must be perfect! Bird hunting while keeping your shotgun steady, aim in our hunting game is the most important.

While Ducks are trying to escape, your bird hunting shotgun will be your best friend!

HUNTER - Duck Game & Duck Hunt is a unique one of a kind shooting game with first person shooting with a highly-efficient weapon! Shotgun shooting will test your aim, keep your shotgun steady! Ducks will not stand a chance when you start hunting!

In the future updates we are planning to add goose hunting, turkey hunting and different hunting shotguns, different hunting seasons!

Ducks continue to thrive because they deftly dodge predators especially hunters. That challenge is what makes duck hunting so rewarding.

What are you waiting for? The hunting season is open! Enjoy in one of the most entertaining birds hunting games! Duck hunt has never been more fun!