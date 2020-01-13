Creating HTML files and viewing them became easy with our HTML Master app. With HTML master you can create, edit, modify and view all your HTML files. Easy split screen feature to check the HTML code corresponding to its view make HTML master best of its kind.

You can create directories inside the app and check your other files too on your iPhone. This app will even act as a file manager allowing you to check your text files or other HTML files data.

You can even download any website. Just enter the URL of the website to check its source code, edit and save this downloaded website HTML.

Once you have created your files or edited them, you can easily share the files with your friends, family or relatives with one touch share button inside the app.

Now you can practise with Javascript with in our Javascript console and view HTML code of any website with in HTML Viewer option.

We have started to add some learning sections in the application , currently "Learn HTML & Learn CSS" sections added.

For any feedback or query , contact us at ankitashu405@gmail.com