HQ Demand is the ultimate app to sell & buy products near you. Its an online marketplace that lets users (sellers and buyers) connect through real-time video chat. It allows for a safe online shopping experience for sellers and buyers by reducing the possibility of online scams. Users can virtually verify a products condition & quality with full transparency in real time.

The unique Transaction Code feature helps with safe physical/cash payment. It records a red alert pin that a user can use to alert the police in case of a forced transaction. Using the correct code finishes the transaction successfully, providing a secure yard sale like online market experience to the sellers and buyers to letgo of used stuff.

Main Features:

Video Chatting- HQ Demand offers amazing features to its sellers and buyers which lets them buy and sell products with ease. This means no more spam calls and an amazing online shopping experience. The Video chat feature allows users to ensure that they buy & sell products online without the risk of having an unpleasant e shopping experience. It is the best buy & sell app which guarantees a yard sale like transparency for sellers and buyers who want to letgo of used stuff. You can video chat and sell products in a fixed window of time with verified buyers instead of getting unknown calls at any time. The video chat feature, in this e commerce app, allows buyers to check the product on sale with the satisfaction of meeting in person, but without the time & effort of leaving your house. Its the best buy & sell app if you want to letgo of stuff without any hassles.

Transaction Code- The star feature of the app is its Transaction Code system that allows for a secure online selling and buying experience. It ensures safety during physical/cash transaction by using the pins the user generates. The use of the successful transaction code completes the deal smoothly. If the seller or buyer feels unsure about the deal they can use the red alert pin theyve created to alert the police. This feature is unique to HQ Demand out of all e shopping apps which let you sell & buy products online. It is the key to a safer buying & selling experience.

Shipping Options- With HQ Demand, the best buy & sell app, you can choose how you want your product to be shipped- by post using Fedex, in-person transactions or using the apps transportation services which connect you to verified transporters nearby, irrespective of the platform. These transporters are verified & offer delivery services for all kinds of products. With this online shopping app, you can even become a transporter & earn! These delivery services are affordable and do not compromise on the security of the service offered. With HQ Demands shipping services, you can easily sell & buy products online. The best online market for e shopping & online buying & selling is here!

Product Range- Users sell products ranging from Antiques to Auto Parts, Video Games to Pet Supplies, Books to Office Equipment, Real estate, Software, Cars & Furniture, you name it & youll find it in our online market to sell & buy. HQ Demand is the best online shopping app out there making buying & selling used stuff seamless. Its like a yard sale on your phone to letgo of used stuff!

Rate Users- Got a great deal? Let it be known by giving ratings which also lets other users know about your buying & selling experience of used stuff. This organic reviewing process makes the app a more reliable and genuine yard sale like space to sell & buy products online.

HQ Demand is the best buy & sell app online, which guarantees transparency as you sell & buy products online! It is the future of online shopping which will change the way you buy & sell products locally. HQ Demands unique features ensure a safe, smooth and easy e shopping experience for you. Download the best online market app now to start buying & selling!