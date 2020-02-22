Whether you are a resident of Hawaii or just visiting the Islands, HMSAs Online Care Mobile App makes it even easier to connect to a Hawaii-licensed, HMSA-credentialed provider anytime, anywhere within the state of Hawaii.

Download the free HMSAs Online Care mobile app and get real-time care from a physician, specialist or other health care provider on your mobile phone or tablet. Doctors are available 24/7, 365 days a year. Its easy, secure and affordable.

Have a question to ask a doctor or psychologist? Get the care you need quickly - typical issues include:

Diabetes and hypertension

Bladder and urinary concerns

Cold and flu symptoms

Skin Conditions

Headache, fever, ear pain

Smoking cessation

Medication management

Depression and anxiety

Just choose the type of visit you are looking for and select a provider. Depending on the issue at hand, the doctor can diagnose, suggest follow up, and prescribe medication, when appropriate.

Weve improved our mobile app to make logging in even easier. See instructions below to sign up or login with your existing HMSAs Online Care account.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

New to HMSA's Online Care?

1. Download the free app.

2. Click Sign-up.

3. Enter your information as it appears on your HMSA membership card along with your email address.

4. Create a password.

Now you can use the same email and password to quickly login to HMSAs Online Care from any mobile device or computer*.

Have an account, but dont have a password or forgot your email?

1. Open HMSAs Online Care on your mobile device.

2. When prompted, click Log-In.

3. Click, Forgot Password or Email Address?

___________________

*Supports KitKat v4.4.0 or above

*Forward-facing camera required