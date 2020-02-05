HIV Dating & Herpes Dating is a FREE HIV Dating & Herpes Dating app for HIV singles and STD singles who are looking for an understanding relationship with the perfect partner. If you have HIV, AIDS, Genital Herpes or Oral Herpes and are looking for friends who have an STD possibly too, then within 60 seconds you can register and start a free chat.

HIV Dating & Herpes Dating collects minimal information from you as we believe HIV infected singles and STD infected singles within the STD dating community should first have a free STD chat or meet up with each other to find out more about their new friends. As they say dont judge a book by its cover give HIV women and HIV men the chance to form a relationship with you.

Become part of this FREE HIV Dating & Herpes Dating app revolution, and at HIV Dating & Herpes Dating we promise you can find a true relationship or friendship with women and men who are infected with HIV, Herpes, HSV-1 and HSV-2.

By downloading this FREE HIV Dating & Herpes Dating app, you may have Genital Herpes or Oral Herpes and you should not be embarrassed, rather you should register and immediately we will give you access to these features below to help you find new HIV friends, STD friends and Herpes friends:

Create a simple and fast dating profile for FREE STD chat.

Upload your photo from your phone for FREE and find a partner that also may have Genital Herpes or Oral Herpes.

Search for women with AIDS or men with AIDS and hang out in the STD community comfortably and for FREE.

Send limited daily messages and have free HIV chat with other Herpes infected women & Herpes infected men for FREE.

Receive real time push notifications when you receive a new STD dating chat message for FREE.

If you are looking for a premium HIV Dating & Herpes Dating app experience in the hope to meet up with women with HIV or men with HIV then HIV Dating & Herpes Dating offers members the chance to upgrade to a premium membership for a once off small fee. Hurry and become a premium STD dating member and meet new HIV singles and STD singles as there are NO subscription costs, you only need to make this small payment once and unlock the features below forever:

Send unlimited HIV chat and STD chat messages with the goal to meet up with individuals who may have Oral Herpes or Genital Herpes.

Add more exciting details to your profile, which increases your chances to meet the right partner who can understand your HIV situation.

See who has viewed your HIV Dating & Herpes Dating profile last and send them a free STD dating chat message in this Herpes social app.

Set your profile match criteria and let us find the right HIV infected women & HIV infected men for you to hang out with.

Keep a list of your favorite women infected with AIDS or men infected with AIDS and have hope for a future partner that you can share special memories with.

Block and ignore members instantly within this Herpes social and HIV social app.

Set your GPS location and search for other potential women with HPV or men with HPV in the STD community.

Advanced search filters to help you find singles with AIDS, HIV, Oral Herpes or Genital Herpes you are looking to talk with and possibly share the same situation with.

Promote your free HIV Dating & Herpes Dating profile to the top of the results.

Ad free network with Herpes singles and HIV singles.

No subscription costs at this STD social app.

Other final things you need to know:

HIV Dating & Herpes Dating is a safe and curious chat app and securely monitored at all times!

View our Privacy Policy at http://www.smooshu.com/EN/Privacy?PassedSiteName=HIVDatingAndHerpesDating

HIV Dating & Herpes Dating is for adults 18 years and older only especially those who want to meet up or have chat with men and women that may have HIV, Herpes or an STD. Photos depicting nudity or sex acts are strictly prohibited.