X

HIIT Workouts | Sweat & lose weight in 30 days! for Android

By Workout Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Workout Apps

Best way to burn fat & lose weight

Best HIIT Workout app

Scientifically proven to improve health

Get our HIIT Workouts & Training App to get results FAST!

High intensity interval training (aka HIIT, Tabata, Crossfit) is scientifically proven to be the most efficient way to burn fat and keep fit.

4 minutes of HIIT is equivalent to 1 hour of more traditional cardio.

Why HIIT Workouts & Training instead of Cardio Workouts?

- Short and effective hiit workouts that will make you sweat and get your heart rate up.

- Scientifically proven most efficient way to improve your health.

- Burn fat and lose weight with as little as 4-7 minutes a day.

- Beginner friendly workouts that are easy to perform at home, at the office, or at the gym.

- Personal trainer with voice and video instructions.

- 7 minute workout instead of 30 or more.

- Lose weight, burn fat, and get in bikini body shape.

Free, quick and effective workouts. What are you waiting for? Download our HIIT Workouts & Training app, work out and start sweating.

7M - The quickest way to a healthier you!

Website: www.workoutinc.net

Terms of Use: https://www.workoutinc.net/terms-of-use

Privacy Policy: https://www.workoutinc.net/privacy-policy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.3

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 3.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping