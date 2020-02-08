With pre-recorded videos, you get bored, and so do your muscles! Avoid the dreaded workout plateau and get ripped with HIIT, where youll never get the same workout twice!

HIIT is 100% free to use and is fully customizable for your fitness goals. With HIIT, work out where you want, when you want, how you want.

100% FREE

All content, including a library of over 400 exercises, is completely free with no subscription required.

BEGINNER FRIENDLY

Use your own body weight to get your heart rate up and efficiently burn fat while building muscle - no fancy props required. Our high definition videos and clear instructions guide you through each HIIT exercise. Its like having your own personal trainer!

BUILD THE WORKOUT YOU WANT

Set the total length of your workout

Choose the length of your Action and Recovery intervals

Specify your Upper Body and Lower Body levels to get exercises that challenge you

Set your workout to High or Low Impact

Choose to do Burpees (or skip them)

BOOST FEATURE

Further tailor your workout and target a specific area of the body.

DYNAMIC CHANGING MUSIC

Pick the type of music that gets you hyped, and we supply beats that match your movement and help you push hard to the last second of each interval.

OFFLINE

Download a practice for offline use and take it with you anywhere! Practice in your living room, in a hotel, or on the beach.

SYNC BETWEEN DEVICES

Automatically syncs across all your devices.

Integrates with the Apple Health app!

Down Dog's terms and conditions can be found at https://www.downdogapp.com/terms

Down Dog's privacy policy can be found at https://www.downdogapp.com/privacy