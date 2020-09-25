Sign in to add and modify your software
The Huntington Ingalls Industries Ethics and Compliance mobile app provides Huntington Ingalls Industries employees and its business partners with access to relevant information to help prevent, detect, and remediate misconduct or business failure. Additionally, Huntington Ingalls Industries employees are able to nominate employees for the Ethics on the Spot Award.