Welcome to HEAVY METAL & ROCK Quiz, a Heavy Metal encyclopedia app for your iOS device!

This awesome HEAVY METAL & ROCK Quiz will definitely blow your mind due to its marvellous graphics and astonishing gameplay.

Its an app providing detailed information about Heavy Metal in an easy way.

Youll get the precise knowledge about several categories like Heavy metal, Death Metal, Hardcore Punk Bands, Deathcore Artis and so much more.

HEAVY METAL & ROCK Quiz is not just a simple Heavy Metal quiz app but also a great Heavy Metal encyclopedia.

Youll learn much about Heavy Metal while answering quiz questions! Rise up to new levels!

Please leave us your rating and review to let us know your opinion on this app.

Your feedback is very important for us for improvement.

Quiz content:

HEAVY METAL Knowledge

ROCK Knowledge