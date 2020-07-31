Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

HEAVY METAL & ROCK Quiz for iOS

By Rico Saage Free

Developer's Description

By Rico Saage

Welcome to HEAVY METAL & ROCK Quiz, a Heavy Metal encyclopedia app for your iOS device!

This awesome HEAVY METAL & ROCK Quiz will definitely blow your mind due to its marvellous graphics and astonishing gameplay.

Its an app providing detailed information about Heavy Metal in an easy way.

Youll get the precise knowledge about several categories like Heavy metal, Death Metal, Hardcore Punk Bands, Deathcore Artis and so much more.

HEAVY METAL & ROCK Quiz is not just a simple Heavy Metal quiz app but also a great Heavy Metal encyclopedia.

Youll learn much about Heavy Metal while answering quiz questions! Rise up to new levels!

Please leave us your rating and review to let us know your opinion on this app.

Your feedback is very important for us for improvement.

Quiz content:

HEAVY METAL Knowledge

ROCK Knowledge

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now