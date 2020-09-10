Join or Sign In

HEART 9/11 for Android

By HEART 9/11 Healing Emergency Aid Response Team Free

HEART 9/11s (Healing Emergency Aid Response Team) mission is to Respond immediately to natural and man-made disasters, rebuild community centers in hard-hit areas to meet grass roots needs, and recover by building resiliency for individuals, families and communities.

The new HEART 9/11 mobile app is geared towards helping you easily discover all the current undertakings of the Healing Emergency Aid Response Team. The mobile app will help you find projects, apply to volunteer in the projects you choose to participate in, and refer to the HEART 9/11 forms, project documents, or reach out to HEART 9/11 staff members, important contacts and your other fellow volunteers of a project!

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.8

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
