HD Movies 2020 : Watch Free Movies & TV Shows for Android

By Dev24/7Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Dev24/7Apps

HD Movies 2020 : Watch Free Movies & TV Shows is one of the best applications that you can get for free without registration. HD Movies 2020 : Watch Free Movies & TV Shows will give a new experience in watching your favorite movies trailer.

This movie app has many categories in HD quality movies to watch with the fastest streaming trailer.

Features:-

* Movie Trailers

* No registration required

* Subtitle

* Quality caption

* Search menu

* HD Movies Online quality, HQ

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

