HD Audio & Sound Recorder | 2020 for Android

By - ByteCode Free

Developer's Description

By - ByteCode

HD Audio Recorder - is an open source application makes an easy audio recording experience.

App optimized for the fastest start as possible and helps not to miss important sound for the user.

There are available two recording formats:

M4A format is encoded with AAC audio codec has good quality and small size.

Waveform Audio File Format (WAVE, or WAV) audio file format standard for storing an audio bitstream on PCs. Stores audio data uncompressed.

In settings, select sample rate, bitrate (for M4A only) and stereo or mono.

Selected preferences directly affect on record file size.

With colorful themes, customize app looking, and make the experience better for you.

Key Features:

- Recording audio

- Playback records

- Supported recording formats M4A and WAV

- Set sample rate and bitrate

- Record and Playback in background

- Display record waveform

- Rename record

- Share record

- Import audio files

- Records list

- Add the selected record to bookmarks

- Colored themes

- Compact size app

- Friendly user interface.

So try our Best New High Quality Audio, Sound & Voice Recorder for all of your Android devices.

THANK YOU

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
