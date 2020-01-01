The HCT 2.0 initiative is an innovative, five-year strategic plan (2017-2021) to ensure HCTs growth and success as a provider of applied higher education in the UAE. HCT 2.0 building on the legacy that HCT has given the United Arab Emirates since its inception in 1988 and will propel it to becoming a leading provider of work-ready graduates who have the right mix of academic and applied skills sought by employers.

HCT 2.0 provides a new vision for education and will take HCT in a new direction which will enable HCT to shape the future of applied higher education in the United Arab Emirates. It will also ensure that all HCTs actions and activities meet national aspirations and are fully aligned to the UAEs Vision 2021, as well as our nations leaders forward thinking initiatives to create a knowledge economy.

In order to empower Emirati youth to become life-long learners and innovators HCT 2.0 will develop four key target areas being:

Learning HCT will ensure it provides its students with a state-of-the-art campus life, showcasing learning environments that are innovative and learner-centred

Students HCT will create a dynamic, engaged and interactive student community, providing new opportunities for the student body which is empowered with relevant 21st century skills

Partnerships HCT will develop and nurture strategic partnerships with schools, universities and employers to enrich student experiences and which will ultimately lead to graduate employment

Academics HCT will create and develop a highly relevant, up-to-date curriculum that provides, in the HCT graduates, the skills and qualities employers need in the workforce, now and in the future

HCT has embarked on this historic transformational journey which will propel it to future and ongoing success up to 2021, to be able to:

Address key internal challenges

Prepare for the future

Meet our national aspirations

This App will help to guide you through the range of services and provisions offered by HCT, as well as providing details of its core fields of endeavor and the many initiatives it is undertaking.