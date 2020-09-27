Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

HAM Test Prep General Q&A for iOS

By Certification $3.99

Developer's Description

By Certification

Take the HAM 'General' Class Practice Exams and sharpen your skills in preparation for your real exam. Youll be challenged with hundreds of questions from every subject.

The advantage of upgrading from the Technician to General class is not only additional bands that you can operate on, but also an increase in power. While Techs are limited to 200 watts on HF, Generals can transmit with up to 1,500 watts PEP on the HF bands

Qualification covers all areas from the current questions pool !

Effective offline preparation tool for your HAM exams, this App is designed to help you pass the exam on your first attempt!

- Perfect for anyone wanting to practice for their exam

- Take the practice exam as many times as you want in a safe, risk-free environment

- Practice anywhere no internet connection required

- Each exam is different, providing you with access to a variety of questions

- New questions are added regularly

Key features:

- Four Study Modes: Study, Practice, Flashcard and Stress Test

- No Internet connection required after download

- App works on both iPad and iPhone at no extra cost

- Slick fast app to help you pass first time !

Subject covered in this app:

-General class control operator frequency privileges

-Antenna structure limitations

-Transmitter power regulations

-Control categories

-Operating courtesy

-Digital operating procedures

-Maximum Usable Frequency

-Ionospheric layers

-Interference to consumer electronics

-Speech processors

-HF mobile radio installations

-Specialized antennas

.....and many MORE !

A superb revision app and confidence builder for challenging question types.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now