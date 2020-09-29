Join or Sign In

H&S Store for iOS

By Ismail Saifuddin

Developer's Description

By Ismail Saifuddin

In 2011 H&S Store is established with 10000 plus products across 50 categories from regional,national and international brands and retailers. With millions of internet users and more than2500 sellers, H&S is the shopping destination for Internet users across the Kuwait.

Being Kuwait's largest Online store for Mobile, Electrical, Electronic, Accessories and Maintenance.H&S Store aims at providing a hassle free and enjoyable shopping experience to shoppers across the countrywith the widest range of brands and products on its portal. The brand is making a conscious effortto bring the power of shoppers with an array of the latest and trendiest products available in the country.

In its journey till now, H&S Store has partnered with several global marquee and individuals.since the establishment, the company has been keen on changing the traditional selling and marketingmethod, reaching the customer in a new and sophisticated manner by presenting the products in a new waywith the possibility of the customer pilot roll out before buying, taking care to have branches in themost vital places in Kuwait.

What's new in version 1.1

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
