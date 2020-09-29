In 2011 H&S Store is established with 10000 plus products across 50 categories from regional,national and international brands and retailers. With millions of internet users and more than2500 sellers, H&S is the shopping destination for Internet users across the Kuwait.

Being Kuwait's largest Online store for Mobile, Electrical, Electronic, Accessories and Maintenance.H&S Store aims at providing a hassle free and enjoyable shopping experience to shoppers across the countrywith the widest range of brands and products on its portal. The brand is making a conscious effortto bring the power of shoppers with an array of the latest and trendiest products available in the country.

In its journey till now, H&S Store has partnered with several global marquee and individuals.since the establishment, the company has been keen on changing the traditional selling and marketingmethod, reaching the customer in a new and sophisticated manner by presenting the products in a new waywith the possibility of the customer pilot roll out before buying, taking care to have branches in themost vital places in Kuwait.