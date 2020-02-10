H.O.P.E. Ministries church is a place where people from all walks of life can come together, experience the love of Jesus, learn to live for God, grow in faith, be known by love and share their experience as a voice of hope.

The official H.O.P.E. App features inspiring and life changing content from Pastor Keith Jackson and the H.O.P.E. Ministries Church.

Through the app you'll have access to live audio of weekly sermons, as well as being able to listen to all archived sermons. You will also find inspiring blogs, ways to connect with small groups, and updates on what's happening at H.O.P.E.

For more information about H.O.P.E. Ministries please visit: http://www.hopemin.org

SPECIAL FEATURES:

* Podcast: Listen to the latest sermon or lookup a previous one in the podcast library.

* Digital Bible: Enter in the passage you want or use quick keys to go directly to the passage you desire to read.

* Free Audio Bible: Click listen and you are instantly listening to the daily devotional plan. You can also look up any passage you want, the listen tab is in the bottom right hand corner at all times.

SOCIAL INTEGRATION:

Share content with your friends via Twitter, Facebook, or email.

* Facebook: You can share a Bible passage, journal entry or anything in the app with one click.

* Twitter: You can tweet a Bible passage, reading plan, journal entry or just a note with easy.

PURSUE JOURNAL:

* Daily Bible Reading Plan: The Pursue Bible reading plan takes you through the Old Testament once a year and through the New Testament twice a year. Average reading or listening time is 15 minutes a day.

* Free Customizable Journal: The Pursue Journal is designed to give you the freedom to journal whenever and however you desire. Entries are fully secure for your privacy, yet at any time you can share them via Facebook, twitter or email.

* Cloud Based Journal: Your Pursue Journal is accessible online anytime at www.PursueJournal.com. This allows you to be able to add entries anywhere, anytime and they are automatically linked to your H.O.P.E. Ministries app.

For more information about Pursue Journal, please visit: http://www.PursueGod.com

