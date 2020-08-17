Obstetrics and gynaecology (British English) or obstetrics and gynecology (American English) is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties of obstetrics (covering pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period) and gynaecology (covering the health of the female reproductive system vagina, uterus, ovaries, and breasts). It's commonly abbreviated as OB-GYN or OB/GYN in US English, and as obs and gynae or O&G in British English.

Now in this app, Atlas of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology is ideal as a visually-oriented reference and comprehensive tutorial for expanding your knowledge of ultrasound.

Comprehensive:

More than 1000 illustrations on gynecologic ultrasound -- by far the most comprehensive work on the subject

Combined with the volume on obstetrics, provides an information and image archive that will answer every question

A textbook and atlas in one

Complete and up-to-date:

Abdominal and transvaginal ultrasound, breast ultrasound, ultrasound-guided invasive diagnostic procedures and follow-up

Color Doppler and pulsed Doppler ultrasound, 3D ultrasound, endosonography

Practical:

The ideal reference work on the sonographic features of all benign and malignant gynecologic conditions

Direct comparison of ultrasound images with real-life counterparts (surgical specimens, intraoperative photographs, etc.)

Table of contents

General

1 Criteria for Describing an Ultrasound Mass

Abdominal Ultrasound

2 Areas of Application and Examination Technique

3 Anatomy of the Female Pelvis

4 Ovarian and Endometrial Changes during the Menstrual Cycle

5 Congenital Anomalies of the Genital Tract

6 Pelvic Inflammatory Diseases

7 Vaginal Masses

8 Uterine Masses

9 Ovarian Masses

10 Tubal Masses

11 Secondary Changes Associated with Gynecologic Tumors

12 Ultrasound Abnormalities in the Mid- and Upper Abdomen

13 Localization of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices

14 Needle Procedures Guided by Abdominal Ultrasound

15 Postoperative Abdominal Ultrasound

16 Ultrasound in the Monitoring of Treatment Response

Intraoperative Ultrasound

17 Technical Aspects and Applications of Intraoperative Ultrasound

Perineal and Introital Ultrasound

18 Evaluation of the Lower Urinary Tract with Perineal and Introital Ultrasound

Transvaginal Ultrasound

19 Development and Current Role of Transvaginal Ultrasound

20 Ultrasound Probes, Image Orientation, and Examination Technique

21 Anatomy of the Female Pelvis in Transvaginal Ultrasound

22 Uterine and Ovarian Changes during the Menstrual Cycle

23 Sonographic Changes in the Stimulated Cycle and the Detection of Menstrual Disorders

24 Genital Tract Anomalies

25 Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

26 Vaginal Masses

27 Uterine Masses

28 Ovarian Masses

29 Tubal Masses

30 Extragenital Masses

31 Ultrasound in the Follow-Up of Gynecologic Cancers

32 Localization of Intrauterine Devices

33 Hysterosalpingo-contrast Sonography

34 Use of Transvaginal Ultrasound to Guide Needle Procedures in the True Pelvis

35 Transvaginal Ultrasound in the Investigation of Postoperative Complications

36 Transvaginal Ultrasound in the Assessment of Treatment Response

37 Transvaginal Ultrasound in Planning the Radiotherapy of Gynecologic Cancers

Transvaginal Doppler Ultrasound (Color Doppler and Pulsed Doppler)

38 Basic Principles and Practical Application of Transvaginal Doppler Ultrasound in Gynecology

39 Transvaginal Doppler Ultrasound in the Evaluation of Infertility and Gynecologic Tumors

Transvaginal 3D and 4D Ultrasound

40 Transvaginal 3D/4D Ultrasound and its Applications in Gynecology

Transrectal Ultrasound

41 Transrectal Ultrasound: Technique and Applications

Transuterine Ultrasound

42 Transuterine Ultrasound: Technique and Applications

Breast Ultrasound

43 Ultrasound Diagnosis of Breast Diseases

Breast Ultrasound

44 3D and 4D Breast Ultrasound

Appendix

45 Normal Organ Dimensions and Hemodynamic Values in Gynecologic Ultrasound