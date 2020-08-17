Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Obstetrics and gynaecology (British English) or obstetrics and gynecology (American English) is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties of obstetrics (covering pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period) and gynaecology (covering the health of the female reproductive system vagina, uterus, ovaries, and breasts). It's commonly abbreviated as OB-GYN or OB/GYN in US English, and as obs and gynae or O&G in British English.
Now in this app, Atlas of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology is ideal as a visually-oriented reference and comprehensive tutorial for expanding your knowledge of ultrasound.
Comprehensive:
More than 1000 illustrations on gynecologic ultrasound -- by far the most comprehensive work on the subject
Combined with the volume on obstetrics, provides an information and image archive that will answer every question
A textbook and atlas in one
Complete and up-to-date:
Abdominal and transvaginal ultrasound, breast ultrasound, ultrasound-guided invasive diagnostic procedures and follow-up
Color Doppler and pulsed Doppler ultrasound, 3D ultrasound, endosonography
Practical:
The ideal reference work on the sonographic features of all benign and malignant gynecologic conditions
Direct comparison of ultrasound images with real-life counterparts (surgical specimens, intraoperative photographs, etc.)
Table of contents
General
1 Criteria for Describing an Ultrasound Mass
Abdominal Ultrasound
2 Areas of Application and Examination Technique
3 Anatomy of the Female Pelvis
4 Ovarian and Endometrial Changes during the Menstrual Cycle
5 Congenital Anomalies of the Genital Tract
6 Pelvic Inflammatory Diseases
7 Vaginal Masses
8 Uterine Masses
9 Ovarian Masses
10 Tubal Masses
11 Secondary Changes Associated with Gynecologic Tumors
12 Ultrasound Abnormalities in the Mid- and Upper Abdomen
13 Localization of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices
14 Needle Procedures Guided by Abdominal Ultrasound
15 Postoperative Abdominal Ultrasound
16 Ultrasound in the Monitoring of Treatment Response
Intraoperative Ultrasound
17 Technical Aspects and Applications of Intraoperative Ultrasound
Perineal and Introital Ultrasound
18 Evaluation of the Lower Urinary Tract with Perineal and Introital Ultrasound
Transvaginal Ultrasound
19 Development and Current Role of Transvaginal Ultrasound
20 Ultrasound Probes, Image Orientation, and Examination Technique
21 Anatomy of the Female Pelvis in Transvaginal Ultrasound
22 Uterine and Ovarian Changes during the Menstrual Cycle
23 Sonographic Changes in the Stimulated Cycle and the Detection of Menstrual Disorders
24 Genital Tract Anomalies
25 Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
26 Vaginal Masses
27 Uterine Masses
28 Ovarian Masses
29 Tubal Masses
30 Extragenital Masses
31 Ultrasound in the Follow-Up of Gynecologic Cancers
32 Localization of Intrauterine Devices
33 Hysterosalpingo-contrast Sonography
34 Use of Transvaginal Ultrasound to Guide Needle Procedures in the True Pelvis
35 Transvaginal Ultrasound in the Investigation of Postoperative Complications
36 Transvaginal Ultrasound in the Assessment of Treatment Response
37 Transvaginal Ultrasound in Planning the Radiotherapy of Gynecologic Cancers
Transvaginal Doppler Ultrasound (Color Doppler and Pulsed Doppler)
38 Basic Principles and Practical Application of Transvaginal Doppler Ultrasound in Gynecology
39 Transvaginal Doppler Ultrasound in the Evaluation of Infertility and Gynecologic Tumors
Transvaginal 3D and 4D Ultrasound
40 Transvaginal 3D/4D Ultrasound and its Applications in Gynecology
Transrectal Ultrasound
41 Transrectal Ultrasound: Technique and Applications
Transuterine Ultrasound
42 Transuterine Ultrasound: Technique and Applications
Breast Ultrasound
43 Ultrasound Diagnosis of Breast Diseases
Breast Ultrasound
44 3D and 4D Breast Ultrasound
Appendix
45 Normal Organ Dimensions and Hemodynamic Values in Gynecologic Ultrasound