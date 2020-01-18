This beautiful girl is an excellent gymnastics athlete. Try your best to help her make up and dress up with both gymnastics clothes and fashion dresses. Firstly, come to help the girl make over. Wash her hair and dry it. Fix her long hair with the hat and then clean her face skin with facial cleanser. Next step, get rid of her red pimples and clear away her black eyes. In the following step, come to give her a nice facial stream spa and help her make facial and eyes masks. After that, come to trim her eye brows and make some facial cream to make her facial skin look fresh and amazing. After finish the first task, you will win one cup as prize. In the second stage, you need to help the girl make up with our given cosmetics. Decorate her facial skin with some foundation make-up and choose the suitable eye brow shapes and eye line colors for her. Show us your excellent make up skills and make the girl as beautiful as you can. Thirdly, you need to play the role of little tailor and follow our instructions to make a new gymnastics clothes for her. Choose one piece of nice cloth and use the needle,shear and sewing machine to make a nice set pf gymnastics clothes. Use the iron to make the clothes look flat. After every task, you will win one cup and in the fourth stage, you need to play the mini games to win as less as 100 gold coins. Use the basket to receive the falling fruits and win at least 100 gold coins. Then you can come to dress up the girl with fashion dresses and show us both gymnastics and fashion dresses at last.

Features:

1. Help the girl make over

2. Make up for the girl

3. Every time you finish one task, you will get one cup as a prize

4. Play the role of tailor and make clothes for the girl

5. Play mini games to win gold coins

6. Dress up the girl with fashion dresses

7. Show us this beautiful girl

How to play:

1. Help the girl wash hair and dry it

2. Get rid of the red pimples and clear away her black eyes

3. Clean her face with facial cleanser

4. Trim her eyebrows

5. Help the girl make facial and eyes masks

6. Make some facial creams on the girls face

7. Use our given cosmetics to make up for the girl

8. Choose one piece of nice cloth

9. Follow our instructions to make a new set of gymnastics clothes

10. Use the sewing machine to make the clothes as good as you can

11. Play mini games to win gold coins

12. Dress up the girl with fashion dresses

13. Show us the beautiful girl at last