FIGHT for the top position in this blocky .io style online survival shooter game!

Race to collect XP and level-up as quickly as possible to gain an edge on the competition. Select powerful upgrades with each level-up and compete for the top position! Choose your upgrades wisely, fight well and dominate the battlegrounds!

Features

Fun shooter game action where you battle your way to the top.

Upgrade your character and their gun as you level up on the battlegrounds.

Battle online in multiplayer mode or in offline mode against fun AI enemies.

Plenty of customizable and funny characters to unlock.

Fun pixel like block style graphics.

Super fun, easy to learn, hard to master gameplay.

*** Battle Royale ***

This ain't no rock, paper, scissors! This is gun, gun and bigger gun! As you hit the blocky battlegrounds you must search and collect Experience Points shooting your way through any resistance. Collected experience points will earn you upgrades and perks that can make you king of the hill. Rise to the top of the 'pixel pile' in this battle royale!

*** Online / Offline ***

Jump into an online game and fight your friends in multiplayer or hit the offline battlegrounds and go toe to toe with fun and clever computer AI players. Large maps and high player count makes for an epic multiplayer experience.

*** Funny Character Unlocks ***

Over 100 awesome blocky character unlocks! Mix and match any head with any body creating wacky and unique looks.

*** Fun, Simple Block Style ***

Each particle, pixel and block is lovingly crafted to make the color and fun of the guns.io battlegrounds really pop.

Grab your gun, find XP, get shooting and FIGHT for the top position in this blocky battle royale!