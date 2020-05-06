X

Gun Killer:Sniper for Android

By RAY3D Free

Developer's Description

By RAY3D

Welcome to Experience Third Person Shooting Game.

Burst, Damage, Enemy Die.

All kinds of exquisite weapons, more cool burst sense, to bring you the most realistic shooting experience, mission to save the world feeling become a generation of stranglehold! Many difficulty levels, rich weapon system, hard Liansha dubbing, take you into our world. Here you need to seize every minute and second, circumspect. Rational use of weapons and equipment, carefully calculated the cost and income of every battle, ready to once again battle of ammunition and new equipment purchase. A wealth of incentive mechanism, realistic shooting experience. Don't hesitate to join us!

Game features:

All kinds of assault rifles And snipers such as AK47,Barrett,M4,M40A3,SVD,AWP,AWM,DSR50,WA2000,M200,M60G,MG3,Scout,Finland Star and so on,and other props will help you complete the task.

Third person shooting with 3D vision, shocking visual effects shot refreshedly, fully and delightfully experience! Zombie, kidnappers, scene, all 3D producing, build perfect third shooter game be personally on the scene.

Perfect model: the game has guard mode and sniping mode, bring super cool feeling!

Busy streets, ice and snow world and other extreme scene map, let you experience the wonderful world of different scenes of the journey!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Free
Parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown.
Android
PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Temple Run 2

Free
Navigate perilous cliffs, zip lines, mines, and forests as you try to escape with the cursed idol.
Android
Temple Run 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

$6.99
Save your family and take control of the streets.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Super Mario Run

Free
Enjoy a new kind of Mario game that you can play with one hand.
Android
Super Mario Run

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping