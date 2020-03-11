X

Gulp.io for iOS

By Appy Go Lucky Free

Developer's Description

By Appy Go Lucky

Hide your kids! Hide your wife! Because everything and everyone is getting GULPED!

Roam around the city absorbing everything in sight.

The more items you absorb, the bigger you get. Start out gulping people and trees, then gulp down every bridge and skyscraper in town.

* WARNING: This game is *extremely* addictive

* FREE to play

* Gulp your opponents and be the last one standing in epic Battle Royal mode

* Beat your friends high score and show him whos boss

What's new in version 2.0.5

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 2.0.5

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
