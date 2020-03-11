Hide your kids! Hide your wife! Because everything and everyone is getting GULPED!

Roam around the city absorbing everything in sight.

The more items you absorb, the bigger you get. Start out gulping people and trees, then gulp down every bridge and skyscraper in town.

* WARNING: This game is *extremely* addictive

* FREE to play

* Gulp your opponents and be the last one standing in epic Battle Royal mode

* Beat your friends high score and show him whos boss