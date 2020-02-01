X

Gulp - It's time to drink water for Android

By TheForty Free

Developer's Description

1. What you can do with this app

- You can drink water regularly.

- You can check the amount of water you drink.

- You can be more healthy.

2. Key Function

- Water drinking time notification function

- Recording the amount of water drinking function

- Checking the amount of water drinking function

3. You can be more healthy if you drink the appropriate amount of water regularly. But excessive drinking can cause health problems and it can cause the annoying thing that you have to go bathroom frequently.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5.beta1

General

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 1.0.5.beta1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
