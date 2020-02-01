1. What you can do with this app

- You can drink water regularly.

- You can check the amount of water you drink.

- You can be more healthy.

2. Key Function

- Water drinking time notification function

- Recording the amount of water drinking function

- Checking the amount of water drinking function

3. You can be more healthy if you drink the appropriate amount of water regularly. But excessive drinking can cause health problems and it can cause the annoying thing that you have to go bathroom frequently.