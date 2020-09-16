Join or Sign In

GulfCoast-Tidal Currents+GPS for Android

By Boating Trip Planner $1.99

Developer's Description

By Boating Trip Planner

This app contains Tidal Currents for the Gulf Coast of the U.S. using over 119 NOAA Tidal Current Stations.

Click on this link to see a complete list of all NOAA Tidal Currents stations that we currently display: http://boatingtripplanner.com/noaa_list_all_stations.php

Using GPS to find Tidal Currents at your Position:

Using your Smartphone or Tablets built-in GPS, this app will find the two closest tidal current stations to calculate your present tidal current based on your GPS position.

You can quickly refresh your boats tidal current based on the updated GPS reading by touching one button.

Finding Tidal Currents at a Tidal Station Based on a Date:

After selecting a date, you will see a single tidal current station's details. You can drag the map to display the desired region then tap a tidal station marker. A graph displays the 24-hour tidal current predictions for the selected day. A table is shown with slack, peak ebb, and peak flood times.

Full Specifications

What's new in version TidalCurrentsPlusGPSLocationGulfCoast -3.1.01

General

Release September 16, 2020
Date Added September 16, 2020
Version TidalCurrentsPlusGPSLocationGulfCoast -3.1.01

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
