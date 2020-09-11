The Gulf County Sheriffs Office mobile application is an interactive app developed to help improve communication with Gulf County residents and visitors. The GCSO App allows residents to partner and connect with their Sheriffs Office using a mobile device. Users can submit tips, access the sexual offender database, search inmates incarcerated in the county detention facility, and get the latest news and information directly from the GCSO.

This app is not intended to be used to report emergency situations. Please call 911 in an emergency.